Brokerages Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Target Price at $18.44

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.91 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Jaguar Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Michael Raab sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $155,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 770,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,948.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $798,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 19,616,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,943,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,279,000 after acquiring an additional 147,484 shares during the period. venBio Select Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 10,125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,998,000 after acquiring an additional 791,868 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,430,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,735 shares during the period.

FOLD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. 2,066,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.77. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 386.18%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 103.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

