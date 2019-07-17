Brokerages Expect XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) to Post $0.06 EPS

Shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XCel Brands an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get XCel Brands alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on XELB shares. ValuEngine upgraded XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

NASDAQ XELB traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. 520,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,504. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72. XCel Brands has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Research analysts expect that XCel Brands will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XCel Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Weber Alan W bought a new position in shares of XCel Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of XCel Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of XCel Brands by 16.9% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 443,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XCel Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 565,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XCel Brands (XELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.