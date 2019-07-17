Brokerages Expect ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) will announce sales of $357.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $351.60 million and the highest is $365.20 million. ICF International reported sales of $324.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $341.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.54 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. ICF International’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $84.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.86. 62,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,015. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ICF International has a twelve month low of $60.22 and a twelve month high of $83.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.01%.

In other ICF International news, Director Peter M. Schulte sold 1,372 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $99,483.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,747,344.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Schulte sold 1,244 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $91,583.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,104,723.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,503 in the last three months. 4.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 343.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in ICF International by 308.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ICF International by 166.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in ICF International by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

