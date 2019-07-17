Brokerages Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. CVB Financial reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVB Financial.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVBF shares. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other CVB Financial news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $1,150,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,408,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $101,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,758. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,077,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,424,000 after purchasing an additional 236,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,676,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,374,000 after acquiring an additional 204,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,572,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,278,000 after acquiring an additional 76,206 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,411,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,229,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. 460,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. CVB Financial has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $24.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.