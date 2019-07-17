Brokerages Expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.25. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

COG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Cowen set a $27.00 price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 86,426 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $1,115,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,687 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COG stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. 386,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,082,026. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

