Brokerages Anticipate Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) to Post ($0.41) Earnings Per Share

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $4.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.41) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Dawson Geophysical an industry rank of 210 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.57. 505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,929. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.24. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dawson Geophysical will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 44,617 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,349,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 60,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the 4th quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

