Brokerages Anticipate Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to Post $1.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jan Siegmund sold 27,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,499,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,749 shares of company stock worth $5,068,360 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,489,000. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15,564.1% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,468,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,207 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,544,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 780.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 822,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,827,000 after purchasing an additional 728,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17,208.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 729,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,921,000 after purchasing an additional 724,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.39. 1,881,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,858. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $170.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.