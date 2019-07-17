Bluestem Group (OTCMKTS:BGRP) Trading Down 6%

Bluestem Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BGRP) was down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47, approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 318,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49.

Bluestem Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BGRP)

Bluestem Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers a selection of name-brand, private label, and non-branded merchandise through Internet Websites and catalog serving low to middle income consumers in the United States. It operates through Northstar Portfolio and Orchard Portfolio segments. The Northstar Portfolio segment consists of Fingerhut and Gettington retail brands.

