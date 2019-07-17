Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 124.00% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Smith sold 116,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,325,196.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 411,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,230,542.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 65,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,309,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 411,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $685,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at about $603,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 196.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 592,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,109,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,145,000 after acquiring an additional 204,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

