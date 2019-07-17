Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Up 5.5% This Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 33.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $13.80 million and approximately $39,122.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blocknet has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $2.32 or 0.00023866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000309 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,956,478 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

