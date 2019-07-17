BLAST Trading Down 47.4% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 47.4% lower against the US dollar. BLAST has a market cap of $117,374.00 and approximately $112.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BLAST Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 50,224,045 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

