Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.85

Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 205281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

A number of analysts have commented on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.23). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. Analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Holbrook F. Dorn sold 15,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $284,276.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 730,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,517,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 5,350 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $87,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,031.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,263 shares of company stock valued at $578,669. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $5,915,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,012,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

