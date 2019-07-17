Bitzeny Trading Down 22.1% This Week (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $192,494.00 and approximately $555.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00915172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013779 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000546 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003464 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

