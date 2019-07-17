BitWhite (BTW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $24,373.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. BitWhite has a market cap of $55,091.00 and approximately $24,373.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and BitFlip.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00040271 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

