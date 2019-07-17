bitUSD (BITUSD) One Day Volume Hits $10,210.00

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 53.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, bitUSD has traded 88.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00008632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. bitUSD has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $10,210.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00279958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.20 or 0.01267882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024765 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00110617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000530 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 3,669,070 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

