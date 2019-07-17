BitSend (BSD) Hits Market Cap of $282,488.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. BitSend has a market capitalization of $282,488.00 and approximately $22,435.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 73.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.50 or 0.01069063 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004527 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001341 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 23,900,375 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.