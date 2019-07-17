BitCoen (BEN) Market Cap Hits $20,245.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $20,245.00 and $1,948.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.02022299 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012125 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

