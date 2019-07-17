Bitblocks Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $112,757.00 and $682.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00040099 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00104909 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006059 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00072611 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000598 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 162,575,170 coins and its circulating supply is 117,736,710 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

