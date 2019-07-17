BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $308.13 million, a PE ratio of 118.21 and a beta of 1.32. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,818 shares of company stock worth $3,230,712 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 195,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 26.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

