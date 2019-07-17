BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of BLFS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 95,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a current ratio of 14.50.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $103,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $341,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,818 shares of company stock worth $3,230,712 over the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $2,684,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.