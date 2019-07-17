BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatra Online from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $210.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17. BIO-TECHNE has a 12-month low of $132.75 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.32.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $184.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 13.53%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 33,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total transaction of $7,022,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,548 shares of company stock worth $16,898,696. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 4.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 9.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 59.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.