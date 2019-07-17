BidaskClub Upgrades Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.39.

COST opened at $280.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.51. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $281.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,344,654.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total value of $2,658,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

