BidaskClub Lowers Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $62.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $599.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $63.80.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.87%. Equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $417,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $60,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,587 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.