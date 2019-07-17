BidaskClub Downgrades Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Brian Pratt sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,587,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,170,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 574,928 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Primoris Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 270,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Primoris Services by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

