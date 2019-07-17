Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Up 7.2%

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $26.80, 714,001 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 539,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shopify from C$230.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

The stock has a market cap of $871.80 million, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Lou Anne Gilmore sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $27,400.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,836.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Alexander August bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 511,925 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,463.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

