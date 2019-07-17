Baskerville Capital (LON:BASK) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.55

Baskerville Capital PLC (LON:BASK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.55 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05), with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.05).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.10. The company has a market cap of $2.01 million and a P/E ratio of -14.00.

About Baskerville Capital (LON:BASK)

Baskerville Capital PLC does not have significant operations. It intends to invest in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Baskerville Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baskerville Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.