Barclays Reiterates Hold Rating for B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

BGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.61.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

NYSE BGS opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.68.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 124.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.