Bank of America Analysts Give Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) a $78.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a $78.00 target price on Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of to an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.28. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $78.09.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

In related news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.