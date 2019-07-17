Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) rose 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 472,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 344% from the average daily volume of 106,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $18.12 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

About Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR)

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. Its principal project is the Detour Trend gold project located in Quebec.

