Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.97.

BHGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$230.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Shares of BHGE stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.19. 612,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69. Baker Hughes A GE has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 38.3% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 91.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.