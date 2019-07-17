ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Head to Head Survey

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sun Hung Kai Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and Sun Hung Kai Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR $5.87 billion 2.39 $1.04 billion $9.05 12.58 Sun Hung Kai Properties $10.95 billion 4.60 $6.41 billion $1.34 12.96

Sun Hung Kai Properties has higher revenue and earnings than ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Hung Kai Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Sun Hung Kai Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Hung Kai Properties pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and Sun Hung Kai Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sun Hung Kai Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and Sun Hung Kai Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR 27.28% 28.82% 9.91% Sun Hung Kai Properties N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Hung Kai Properties has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR beats Sun Hung Kai Properties on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities. It also offers disaster relief equipment, such as pumps and power generation equipment for various applications, such as assisting at times of flooding due to weather and burst water supply; power generation, lighting, and other equipment for super bowl events, sporting events, music concerts, and festivals; and climate control equipment, including cooling, heating, and dehumidification equipment to the construction, commercial, industrial, and events markets. In addition, the company rents and installs scaffolding solutions for access to new or existing structures; and offers portable traffic systems to facilitate engineering projects or clean-up after an accident. It serves construction, industrial, and homeowner customers, as well as government entities and specialist contractors. The company offers its equipment under the Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant brands through 658 stores in 47 states in the United States; 54 stores in Canada; and 187 stores in the United Kingdom. Ashtead Group plc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops, sells, and rents real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company primarily develops and sells properties, including residential estates, industrial buildings, offices, and shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, its land bank comprised 64.5 million square feet of gross floor area, primarily consists of 50.7 million square feet of properties under development and rest properties for rental purpose. The company also operates a portfolio of hotels. In addition, it provides property management services, from security, daily cleaning, facility management and landscaping to various value-added services; construction-related services, including electrical and fire prevention systems, construction plant and machinery, and landscaping; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising contractors all risks, employees compensation, third party liability, property all risks, commercial, medical, householders comprehensive, fire, employees compensation, travel, personal accident, and motor vehicles. Further, the company offers voice, multimedia, and broadband services; and data infrastructure and data-centric services, broadband connectivity, communal aerial broadcast distribution/satellite master antenna television, and surveillance systems. Additionally, it manages car parks and offers transport facilities for private and the public sectors; operates expressway; provides public bus transportation services; operates department stores and shopping malls; and offers mortgage and other loan financing facilities. The company was formerly known as Sun Hung Kai (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited in March 1973. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

