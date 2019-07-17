Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $81.12

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.12 and traded as high as $83.93. Asbury Automotive Group shares last traded at $83.60, with a volume of 462 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, VP William Frederick Stax sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $79,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 1,300 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $101,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,599 shares of company stock worth $2,589,539 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3,991.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $205,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

