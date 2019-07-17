Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Rating Reiterated by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price indicates a potential upside of 160.12% from the stock’s current price.

ARMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Shares of ARMP stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54).

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

