Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 12,476.29% and a negative return on equity of 128.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Arcimoto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcimoto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of Arcimoto stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.03. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcimoto stock. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Arcimoto at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.