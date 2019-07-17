Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AROC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AROC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 18,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 2.78. Archrock has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Archrock had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $236.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

