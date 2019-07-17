ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

ANGI opened at $13.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $172,087.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 795,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $10,996,233.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,083,196 shares of company stock worth $15,289,045. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.