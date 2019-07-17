Analyzing E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (NASDAQ:FCBI)

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of E*TRADE Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of E*TRADE Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

E*TRADE Financial has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

E*TRADE Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. E*TRADE Financial pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for E*TRADE Financial and Frederick County Bancorp (MD), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E*TRADE Financial 0 1 11 0 2.92 Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A

E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus price target of $57.82, indicating a potential upside of 24.61%. Given E*TRADE Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe E*TRADE Financial is more favorable than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares E*TRADE Financial and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E*TRADE Financial $2.87 billion 3.95 $1.05 billion $3.89 11.93 Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A

E*TRADE Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Profitability

This table compares E*TRADE Financial and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E*TRADE Financial 37.50% 18.06% 1.67% Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 14.58% 8.95% 0.70%

Summary

E*TRADE Financial beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in-person at 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

