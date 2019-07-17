Analysts Set Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Price Target at GBX 2,308.64

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,315.50 ($30.26).

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCT. HSBC began coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.32 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price objective on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price target on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get Victrex alerts:

In other news, insider Jane Toogood acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,972 ($25.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,860 ($12,883.84). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) J. Cooper acquired 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,266 ($16.54) per share, with a total value of £8,988.60 ($11,745.20). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,228 shares of company stock valued at $8,197,928.

VCT traded down GBX 58 ($0.76) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,986 ($25.95). 284,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 17.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,079.44. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,943 ($25.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,434 ($44.87).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.52%.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.