Analysts Set Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) PT at €13.46

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.46 ($15.65).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBB. Deutsche Bank raised shares of MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €11.15 ($12.97) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €6.90 ($8.02) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

Shares of FRA:PBB traded down €0.15 ($0.17) on Friday, hitting €10.35 ($12.03). The company had a trading volume of 405,507 shares. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($17.98). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €11.01.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.