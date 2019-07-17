Analysts Set $25.88 Target Price for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $25.88 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OptimizeRx an industry rank of 78 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $15.33. 885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,951. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $185.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $18.39.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 82,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $1,120,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

