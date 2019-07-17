Analysts Expect PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PDL BioPharma’s earnings. PDL BioPharma posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDL BioPharma will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PDL BioPharma.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.91 million during the quarter. PDL BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

PDLI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

In other news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. bought 6,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,001.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,333,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000,003. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PDL BioPharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,586,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,502,000 after acquiring an additional 71,710 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in PDL BioPharma by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,367,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 258,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PDL BioPharma by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45,573 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in PDL BioPharma by 3.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,386,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 51,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PDL BioPharma by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 689,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 78,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. 25,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02. PDL BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

