Analysts Expect Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) to Post $0.35 EPS

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $48.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Innophos an industry rank of 200 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Innophos alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPHS. TheStreet cut shares of ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Innophos stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,646. Innophos has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $550.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Innophos had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $191.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Innophos will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPHS. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Innophos by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Innophos by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Innophos by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Innophos by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Innophos in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innophos (IPHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innophos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innophos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.