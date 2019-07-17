Analysts Expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. ANGI Homeservices reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $303.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANGI. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

ANGI stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,194. ANGI Homeservices has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 795,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $10,996,233.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $149,891.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,083,196 shares of company stock valued at $15,289,045. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 145.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

