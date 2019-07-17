Analysts Expect 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). 2U posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of 2U to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $22.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

In other news, Director Gregory K. Peters purchased 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,228.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $286,105.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,538,488.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $356,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in 2U by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in 2U by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 644,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,157. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

