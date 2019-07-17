Analysts Anticipate Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.26 Million

Brokerages expect that Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) will announce sales of $315.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Federated Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.81 million and the highest is $315.70 million. Federated Investors reported sales of $255.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federated Investors will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Federated Investors.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:FII traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. 526,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,391. Federated Investors has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $32,042.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 235,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,282.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $3,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 488,030 shares in the company, valued at $15,099,648.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,549 shares of company stock worth $3,204,195. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,259,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Federated Investors by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

