Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 70.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 46,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

AVEO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. 107,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.72. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

