AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $91.50 Average PT from Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.50.
AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,602 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $495,777.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,322 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $1,412,016.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,752.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,370 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,702. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AMETEK stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.28. 1,016,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,954. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.47. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $63.14 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.
