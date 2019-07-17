AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $91.50 Average PT from Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,602 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $495,777.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,322 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $1,412,016.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,752.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,370 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,702. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 55.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth $55,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 100.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.28. 1,016,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,954. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.47. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $63.14 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

