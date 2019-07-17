American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Director Robert D. Hormats Sells 100 Shares

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $21,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,626. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $138.51 and a 52 week high of $218.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. CX Institutional raised its holdings in American Tower by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 455,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,962 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 19,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.44.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

