American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRB traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. 3,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,479. American River Bankshares has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $72.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). American River Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 320,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 46,694 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

