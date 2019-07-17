American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James downgraded First Midwest Bancorp to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of American National BankShares stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. American National BankShares has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.24%. Equities research analysts predict that American National BankShares will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American National BankShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American National BankShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American National BankShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in American National BankShares by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in American National BankShares by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 31.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

